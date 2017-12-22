Southeastern PA

6 million drivers and possible snow may hinder travel this holiday

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 06:47 PM EST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 06:47 PM EST

VIDEO: Holiday travel to be hectic...

650,000 drivers are expected on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and that's just Friday. 6 million total drivers are estimated to be on the road from now until New Years.

Of course most are heading to see family and friends and if you could leave today, making it home for the holidays will be a little easier.

"From Syracuse. That is why the car is so dirty we got three inches over night, much nicer down here," Chris Rick said as he headed to Philadelphia.

An estimated 97 million people will driving this holiday weekend with another 6 million flying.

Kwanza Devlin has done both on her way to Delaware.

"I'm actually from North Dakota so it's been fly and then I drive," she said.

Friday is expected to be the busiest but also maybe the easiest as Mother Nature is expected to tag along Saturday's travels.

"Could be a little bit of ice and winter mix mainly across portions of northern New England
especially up into Maine," said WFMZ Meteorologist Clayton Stiver.

Those heading west may not have it much better as a Saturday rain and snow mix is expected in Ohio and across the Midwest.

Despite higher gas prices this year compared to last and the looming weather, AAA says this is a record year for travel with more than 107 million traveling at least 50 miles.

"We are seeing increased consumer confidence and increase spending," said Theresa Podguski of AAA.

For those coming to the Lehigh Valley, that consumer confidence and travel spending may make for a Christmas morning surprise.

"There is the possibility of a coating to an inch, which is on the borderline of a white Christmas," Stiver said.

Those in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will make up 12 million travelers this weekend.

The best day to travel -- taking into consideration the weather -- is Christmas Eve. The least amount of traffic is expected on Christmas Day and New Years Eve.

