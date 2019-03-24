Authorities: Two motorcyclists killed in crash with pickup in upper Bucks
NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Two motorcyclists died in a crash with a pickup truck in upper Bucks County, according to authorities.
The crash happened this afternoon on Route 412 in front of Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township.
Authorities tell 69 News the pickup hit two motorcycles. The drivers of both motorcycles died.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
There's no word on whether any charges may be filed.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Authorities: Two motorcyclists killed in crash with pickup in upper Bucks
Two motorcyclists died in a crash with a pickup truck in upper Bucks County, according to authorities.Read More »
- Crews retrieve cat stuck 50 feet up a tree
- Psychologist: Jacob Sullivan was "vulnerable" to manipulation
- Work to close Pa. Turnpike between Morgantown, Downingtown
- Hundreds attend Real ID event in New Hanover Township
- Nation's first safe injection site may soon get a lease
- Suspect in Pottstown armed robbery arrested
Latest From The Newsroom
- Authorities: Two motorcyclists killed in crash with pickup in upper Bucks
- Fire destroys several buildings in Schuylkill County
- Reading Royals organization files lawsuit against city parking authority
- New Jersey lawmakers near vote on recreational cannabis
- Local Special Olympic athletes recognized for accomplishments
- Berks business victim of several thefts
- One injured in Allentown shooting
- Money Matters: Help if you cannot pay taxes
- Lehigh University students participating in "Hack-a-thon"
- Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant held in Emmaus