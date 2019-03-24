Authorities: Two motorcyclists killed in crash with pickup in upper Bucks

69 News

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Two motorcyclists died in a crash with a pickup truck in upper Bucks County, according to authorities.



The crash happened this afternoon on Route 412 in front of Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township.

Authorities tell 69 News the pickup hit two motorcycles. The drivers of both motorcycles died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There's no word on whether any charges may be filed.