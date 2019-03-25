Bank awards community non-profit with $7,500
Customers Bank has donated $7,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County, the bank announced Monday.
The funds will go to support a variety of progams offered throughout the year. Since 1963, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County has matched children facing adversity with role models in a one-to-one relationships.
“Having the support of strong community partners like Customers Bank is so important in enabling us to provide these programs for at-risk kids in Bucks County,” said Laura Jones, director of development at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County.
The donation was part of Customers Banks' efforts to support community organizations throughout Bucks County and was presented to the Foundation by Jonathan Klass, SVP and relationship manager for the Bank’s Bucks County Commercial Lending team.
“One of the most important parts of building a strong community is ensuring that all children have access to safe and diverse opportunities for growth and enrichment,” said Richard Ehst, president and chief operating officer of Customers Bank.
