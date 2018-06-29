Bucks County explosions suspect makes bail, is released
A suspect in connection with the Bucks County explosions was able to post bail and was released as of Friday.
David Surman Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday after authorities raided his home and business and found explosives.
He's facing charges of possessing a weapon of mass destruction, reckless endangerment, and other offenses.
He's also a suspect in the explosions which rattled Upper Bucks but he hasn't been charged.
Surman has a preliminary hearing July 10.
