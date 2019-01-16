Bucks County family matriarch on trial for insurance fraud
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Claire Risoldi dressed a lot differently in court Wednesday than at her March preliminary hearing.
She sat in the courtroom wearing a hat, while the Bucks County prosecutor laid out the case. Risoldi is facing insurance fraud, witness intimidation and other charges.
It all stems from an October 2013 fire at the family estate known as Claremont. An extravagant home with paintings of the family and according to Claire Risoldi $11 million in jewelry.
It was also the third fire in five years after the insurance company had already paid out over $10 million. The jewelry claim was denied after Risoldi alleged firefighters putting out the blaze stole the jewelry as it sat in boxes and bags in the front hall of the home.
On the stand, was adjuster James O'Keefe who said Claire Risoldi submitted paperwork with misspellings, no invoice numbers, and no sales people listed on any receipts.
He referred to pictures after the fire showing a bag sitting in the hallway. It is believed to be the same bag Claire Risoldi says was filled with jewelry and allegedly stolen by firefighters.
Defense attorney Jack McMahon questioned O'Keefe about whether he was skeptical of the family because this was the third fire at the home in five years.
McMahon asked if the claim was denied in order to protect AIG Insurance from having to make a big payment.
O'Keefe admitted he has a dual role which is to make sure the insured home is restored, but also to protect the company.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Bucks County family matriarch on trial for insurance fraud
Claire Risoldi is facing insurance fraud, witness intimidation and other charges.Read More »
- Hupperterz does not testify in Temple student murder trial
- Dodgeball tournament raises diabetes awareness
- Pottstown projects proceed through borough council
- Bucks County Wawa sells $680,000 Match 6 Jackpot ticket
- 3 men indicted by federal grand jury in connection with 'Operation Poison Control'
- Government shutdown doesn't keep Valley Forge volunteers away
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Two injured after driver slams into car and building
- Updated A coating to an inch or two of snow still on track for Thursday night
- Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom
- After Allentown hit-and-run, neighbors looking for changes
- Hospice House of Monroe County to reopen
- Bucks County family matriarch on trial for insurance fraud
- One Tank Trip: Sensory Engineering at Goggleworks
- Man charged in theft of gas station cash registers
- Hupperterz does not testify in Temple student murder trial
- Local businesses helping furloughed federal workers