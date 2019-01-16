Bucks County family matriarch on trial for insurance fraud

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Claire Risoldi dressed a lot differently in court Wednesday than at her March preliminary hearing.

She sat in the courtroom wearing a hat, while the Bucks County prosecutor laid out the case. Risoldi is facing insurance fraud, witness intimidation and other charges.

It all stems from an October 2013 fire at the family estate known as Claremont. An extravagant home with paintings of the family and according to Claire Risoldi $11 million in jewelry.

It was also the third fire in five years after the insurance company had already paid out over $10 million. The jewelry claim was denied after Risoldi alleged firefighters putting out the blaze stole the jewelry as it sat in boxes and bags in the front hall of the home.

On the stand, was adjuster James O'Keefe who said Claire Risoldi submitted paperwork with misspellings, no invoice numbers, and no sales people listed on any receipts.

He referred to pictures after the fire showing a bag sitting in the hallway. It is believed to be the same bag Claire Risoldi says was filled with jewelry and allegedly stolen by firefighters.

Defense attorney Jack McMahon questioned O'Keefe about whether he was skeptical of the family because this was the third fire at the home in five years.

McMahon asked if the claim was denied in order to protect AIG Insurance from having to make a big payment.

O'Keefe admitted he has a dual role which is to make sure the insured home is restored, but also to protect the company.