Bucks County SPCA rescues 8 dairy cows from farm
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Bucks County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BCSPA) removed eight dairy cattle from a property in Tinicum Township.
They removed the cows on Wednesday.
According to a release from BCSPCA, animal cruelty charges are pending against the owners of the animals, Scott and Edith Frye and Robert Frye.
There were three adult females, two bull calves and three female calves found living in "filthy wet stalls with only limited access to a depleted pasture and no supplemental hay in reach," according to the release.
The animals were transported to BCSPCA's pasture and barn in Quakertown.
“The Bucks County SPCA strongly objects to inhumane treatment of any animals, including farm animals. For more than 100 years we’ve been rescuing animals like these and providing them with the proper care and attention they deserve,” said Linda Reider, executive director of the BCSPCA. “Staff and volunteers have readied our barn and our pasture fencing has been fortified thanks to the quick work of Landis Fence. Now the work of recovery and medical care can begin.”
The community can help by donating for expenses required to care for the cows at the BCSPCA's website.
