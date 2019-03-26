Bullying gone too far? Pottstown family says so
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Samba family say they never could have imagined bullying would lead to this, and for 13-year-old Jasmin Samba, it's a nightmare that won't end.
"It was like, 'pow pow pow.' Glass was flying," said Marie Samba, Jasmin's mother. "I didn't even know what happened."
Her family moved to Pottstown from Philadelphia late last year. That's when Jasmin said bullies at the middle school began to target her.
"At first I was doing fine, until they started calling me all kinds of names, talking about when they see me, they gonna put me in a body bag," said Jasmin Samba.
Family members said they fear that bullying may have boiled over Sunday night when they said a group of girls came to their house in the 500 block of West Street, taunting Jasmin and calling her names. Police showed up and the girls left. Ten minutes later, gunfire erupted.
"I started hearing broken glass, and when I turned and looked at my window in front of me, I seen the holes," said Marie Samba. "I started screaming, 'Grab my kids. Grab my kids.' We crawled army style like this with our feet, and dragging my 10-year-old by her foot."
WFMZ's Jim Vasil asked Jasmin Samba if she had anything to say to the people who were behind the trigger, she said, "The police is gonna find you and y'all gonna get locked up from doing this."
Officials with the Pottstown School District called the incident horrendous and disturbing. They said the bullying has been an ongoing issue and they're cooperating with police.
