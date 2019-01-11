Chester teen missing for one year

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to locate a missing teenager.

Evan Houston, 17, of Chester, PA, went missing a year ago on January 11, 2018 from his home. He may still be in the local area or he may attempt to travel to areas throughout New York City.

Evan is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Houston is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Chester Police Department at 1-610-447-7931.