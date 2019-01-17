Closing arguments set to begin in Hupperterz trial

Southeastern PA

PHILADELPHIA - Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing a Temple University student then taking her body to the Poconos.

Joshua Hupperterz is on trial for killing Jenna Burleigh in August of 2017.

It was a very emotional day in court Wednesday as Burleigh's father took the stand to talk about his daughter Jenna.

Ed Burleigh shared his final moments with his daughter Jenna, thinking back on the last time he hugged her, not knowing it would be his last.

On the night of Aug. 30, Jenna was having car trouble so Ed met the 22-year-old in Philadelphia. At the time, Jenna was a student at Temple University.

"It was a normal evening. I just met her because her car broke down. We went to dinner. And then I left," Ed Burleigh said.

Prosecutors say Jenna later went to a bar and left with Joshua Hupperterz. They say after she refused to perform a sex act, Hupperterz beat and strangled Burleigh.

Authorities say he then took her body to his grandparents' home in the Poconos.

Hupperterz denies that he killed Jenna, but does admit that he took her body to the Poconos. His defense team says Hupperterz's roommate, Jack Miley, was the one who killed Burleigh, but they say he doesn't remember because he was severely intoxicated that night.

However prosecutors say they have enough evidence, both caught on camera and DNA, to prove otherwise.

Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday.

Pottstown stabbing victim dies at Reading Hospital

Eagles fans share double doink reaction videos

Jury selection opens in college student murder trial
Area attorney suspended after money laundering conspiracy conviction

State police: person served with a warrant barricaded in home

Bucks County SPCA seeking donations after 34 sick cats rescued

Quakertown man gets prison time in friend's fatal heroin overdose

1 in custody after stabbing in Pottstown
Lower Pottsgrove police sergeant retires from force

Pottstown Hospital announces new Pulmonary Rehabilitation program
Toronto man sent to state prison for Bensalem fatal DUI crash
Teen charged with murder in death of newborn put in dumpster

New Congress to be Sworn-In Today

First baby born at Grand View Health in 2019 named
11th annual Polar Bear Swim in Pottstown

Relative of missing Bucks County man speaks out

Official, resident discuss early-morning Plumstead Township gas leak

Police, FBI seek Richland Township bank robbery suspect

Police in Bucks County to conduct DUI patrols New Year's Eve

Fluorine gas leak causes shelter-in-place in Plumstead Township

Missing man's empty car found in river near Easton on Christmas

Man arrested after allegedly making terroristic threats to medical center in Montgomery County

Police, Hazmat crews respond to gas leak in Bucks County
Independence National Historical Park attractions to be open despite shutdown
SWAT team member sings Christmas song to get gunman to surrender

High water to keep Washington's crossing reenactors on land
Fire company brings holiday cheer to family coping with sudden loss of father, husband

New Hope-Solebury schools closed Friday due to threats

Berks DA: ‘Kingpin' drug dealer in Reading sentenced to 18 to 40 years

Reading man pleads guilty to drug charges in 'Operation Poison Control'

Cheltenham Township man arrested, charged with child porn possession

One killed, one charged after fatal Bucks County crash

Hilltown Twp. man gets 10-30 years for selling fatal drug dose

Charges filed against man accused of raping mentally disabled person
Couple accused of hoarding animals due in Montco court

2 NJ women killed in Pa. dump truck crash identified
No tax increase in 2019 for Montgomery County

Neighbor remembers deceased fire victim

Telford man sentenced after deadly April crash

Road rage shooter sentenced
Woman killed in Springfield Township house fire
Man who killed teen in road rage shooting to be sentenced
Actor asks Supreme Court to review 'Empire' case

Police investigating fatal Chester County crash

Fire breaks out at Penn East Manufacturing

Cosby lawyers detail 11 alleged trial errors as they appeal

Asbestos discovered at East Rockhill Quarry
Honey Brook library to hold health insurance open enrollment day

Pottstown property owners to pay higher taxes in 2019
Penn Foundation to open new outpatient alcohol treatment facility
