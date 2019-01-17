Closing arguments set to begin in Hupperterz trial

PHILADELPHIA - Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing a Temple University student then taking her body to the Poconos.

Joshua Hupperterz is on trial for killing Jenna Burleigh in August of 2017.

It was a very emotional day in court Wednesday as Burleigh's father took the stand to talk about his daughter Jenna.

Ed Burleigh shared his final moments with his daughter Jenna, thinking back on the last time he hugged her, not knowing it would be his last.

On the night of Aug. 30, Jenna was having car trouble so Ed met the 22-year-old in Philadelphia. At the time, Jenna was a student at Temple University.

"It was a normal evening. I just met her because her car broke down. We went to dinner. And then I left," Ed Burleigh said.

Prosecutors say Jenna later went to a bar and left with Joshua Hupperterz. They say after she refused to perform a sex act, Hupperterz beat and strangled Burleigh.

Authorities say he then took her body to his grandparents' home in the Poconos.

Hupperterz denies that he killed Jenna, but does admit that he took her body to the Poconos. His defense team says Hupperterz's roommate, Jack Miley, was the one who killed Burleigh, but they say he doesn't remember because he was severely intoxicated that night.

However prosecutors say they have enough evidence, both caught on camera and DNA, to prove otherwise.

Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday.