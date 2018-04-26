Cosby accusers celebrate justice after jurors release guilty verdict

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Perhaps no one was more more surprised by the guilty verdict than Cosby himself.

Shortly after it was read Thursday afternoon Cosby lashed out at prosecutors in the courtroom. But when Cosby walked out, he walked with his head high holding his cane in the air.

His team says they're disappointed and believe Cosby is not guilty of drugging and molesting the former director of women's basketball operations at Temple University, Andrea Constand, in 2004 at his Cheltenham home.

Cosby said it was consensual. The jury thought differently, however, as he has been found guilty of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault after just 14 hours of deliberation.

This over 10 months, two trials, and dozens of women accusing him of sexual assault.

But it all started with Contsand, who was the key witness we saw throughout both trials.

In 2006, Constand received a more than $3 million out-of-court settlement surrounding the encounter. Despite that information, the jury still found Cosby guilty.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele expressed gratitude after the verdict saying this was a difficult thing Constand had to do. He praised her courage.

There was also reaction from other victims, who have been at trial day in and day out, whether it was supporting from the outside or being inside the courtroom.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf applauded the victims victory Thursday, saying the conviction is "the service of justice for Mr. Cosby's heinous and cruel crimes."

"The women who have come forward are strong and brave, and they have delivered hope to the countless women whose abusers have yet to be held accountable," Wolf said.

Cosby is released on bail and his sentencing is to be determined by the judge within 30 to 60 days. Each count could carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.