Crews retrieve cat stuck 50 feet up a tree
SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. - Crews in Bucks County helped retrieve a cat which was stuck 50 feet up a tree.
The cat was reported to be stuck in a tree off Panacussing Creek Road just off Carversville Road around 5:30 p.m.
Officers "determined that the cat was definitely stuck and needed assistance," Solebury Township police said in a Facebook post.
Solebury police assisted the cat along with the Solebury public works department and members of the Point Pleasant Fire Company.
The cat was removed from the tree unharmed.
