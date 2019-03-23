Crews retrieve cat stuck 50 feet up a tree

SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. - Crews in Bucks County helped retrieve a cat which was stuck 50 feet up a tree.

The cat was reported to be stuck in a tree off Panacussing Creek Road just off Carversville Road around 5:30 p.m.

Officers "determined that the cat was definitely stuck and needed assistance," Solebury Township police said in a Facebook post.

Solebury police assisted the cat along with the Solebury public works department and members of the Point Pleasant Fire Company.

The cat was removed from the tree unharmed.