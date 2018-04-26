DA praises courageous women who came forward in Cosby retrial

Mark Makela/Getty Images Bill Cosby walks after it was announced a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse on April 26, 2018.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele repeatedly praised the women who came forward against Bill Cosby in his sexual assault retrial.

"We're in a place to say justice was done," he said Thursday after a jury found Cosby guilty of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

He went on to thank the 12 jurors for their diligence and the sacrifices they made.

"What was revealed was a man who spent decades preying on women and a man who evaded this moment today for far too long," Steele said. "He used his network of supporters...wealth to conceal his crimes. But today we know who the real Cosby is."

Steele expressed his gratitude toward Andrea Constand who was present at the press conference, saying she was one of the most important people in this case.

"14 years later, it may be easy to forget she was the first courageous person that stood up in public to go to the authorities to say Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her," he said.

He said Constand's courage and resilience in the face of attacks against her has been "so inspiring to all of us. We thank her and her family."

Steele also thanked all the additional women who took the stand in the retrial and was humbled by the courage they showed.

"I hope and I pray our actions have shown that we will stand up with those victims. And all women who are out there standing up for their truth we support them and encourage them to keep it up," Steele said. "You'll be treated with dignity and respect through the process."

Steele says a sentencing date will be issued by the judge within 60 to 90 days. In the interim, Cosby will be looked at and assessed using standard procedures such as a sexual violent predator assessment.

Cosby could face up to 10 years in prison for each count, totaling 30 years.