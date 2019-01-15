Dodgeball tournament raises diabetes awareness

The competition is fierce but fun at one Bucks County gym, where a dodgeball tournament defines "winning" a little differently.

The gym is full at Pennridge South Middle School in Perkasie, Bucks County.

20 teams, putting all their muscle into a game of dodgeball.

"The kids have a blast. Lot of tough competition and sometimes sportsmanship becomes a little bit of an issue but they love being here," organizer Melanie Welsh said.

The event is about much more than trying to knock out the competition. This is the second annual Dodgeball for Diabetes tournament.

A fundraising and awareness event to go along with 6th and 7th grade curriculum teaching about the disease.

"Sometimes kids will bring in as little as a dollar, and we've had kids up to as close to $200 for each participant," organizer Jamie Bosler said.

That takes care of the money part, and the goal is to beat the $1,300 raised in 2018.

As for the awareness..

"A lot of people call us the diabetics. I feel like we're defined by just that when we are really so much more than that," participant Kat Link said.

That lesson comes from classmates on the court battling in the trenches with all the players.

Three students who are helping with the tournament are currently diagnosed with Type One.

"What I go through on a daily basis and it's easier to do so that people know what diabetes is," Kaitlyn Novak said.

The tournament goes on for hours before a champion is crowned.

And with encouraging words spread all over the gym. This is an event everyone hopes will go on for years to come.

"It's really fun and I like it a lot because it's raising money for a cause to cure diabetes," Hayden Wirth, who helped out at the event, said.