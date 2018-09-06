Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles fans are still basking in the Super Bowl win in Philadelphia.
Before the Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons at the Linc Thursday night, birds fans are flocking to Penn's Landing where gates opened at 10 a.m. for the free NFL kickoff party featuring Eagles, cheerleaders, and live concerts.
Fans are coming from all over for games, concerts and partying to celebrate the championship game and rally before the City of Brotherly Love tries to defend its title for the first time Thursday night.
Ryan and his dad Erik drove all the way from Alabama.
"I'm excited on the inside but I'm also extremely excited for him too. I think he's going to have the same thrills that I had. I think it was an awesome experience," said Erik Stanichowski.
The NFL Experience event at Penn's Landing wraps up at 8 p.m. after Shawn Mendes takes the stage.
Then the first game of the 2018 NFL season kicks off at 8:20 p.m. with the reigning champs aiming to defend their title.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
Birds fans flocked to Penn's Landing where gates opened at 10 a.m. for the free NFL kickoff party before the Eagles take on the Falcons Thursday night.Read More »
- Man pleads guilty to Chester County road rage killing
- Bucks County SPCA rescues 8 dairy cows from farm
- Levittown couple charged with violent burglary of ex-roommate
- Eagles officially announce Nick Foles as Week 1 starter
- Police: Boone counselor had sexual relationship with student
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Coventry Mall
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
- Allentown School District: Parents can pick kids up early due to heat
- Reading police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg
- Updated Pennsylvania prisons say changes after staff sickened costing about $15M
- Updated Giorgi family awards $3.1M grant to Humane Pennsylvania
- Updated Authorities allege man exposes himself to young girl
- Police: Lehigh County man arranges meeting with teen girl online
- Life Lessons: Apps that help you earn
- Allentown City Council dismisses civil service amendments
- #MeToo movement founder speaks at Lafayette College