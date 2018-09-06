Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles fans are still basking in the Super Bowl win in Philadelphia.

Before the Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons at the Linc Thursday night, birds fans are flocking to Penn's Landing where gates opened at 10 a.m. for the free NFL kickoff party featuring Eagles, cheerleaders, and live concerts.

Fans are coming from all over for games, concerts and partying to celebrate the championship game and rally before the City of Brotherly Love tries to defend its title for the first time Thursday night.

Ryan and his dad Erik drove all the way from Alabama.

"I'm excited on the inside but I'm also extremely excited for him too. I think he's going to have the same thrills that I had. I think it was an awesome experience," said Erik Stanichowski.

The NFL Experience event at Penn's Landing wraps up at 8 p.m. after Shawn Mendes takes the stage.

Then the first game of the 2018 NFL season kicks off at 8:20 p.m. with the reigning champs aiming to defend their title.