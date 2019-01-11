Family asks for support in Montgomery County stabbing death

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Family members are continuing to grieve the death of a man stabbed in Montgomery County last week.

Holly Shupard is remembering her nephew, 20-year-old Joshua Shupard. He passed away at Reading Hospital days after he was stabbed near Pottstown Middle School on North Franklin Street.

Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Sean Emmell with first degree murder in the case.

Holly and Joshua's grandmother Dorothy, for the first time since his death, returned to the park that Joshua would frequent.

"He was just a goofball that loved cars and loved his family," said Holly. "I have a place to come to to think about him and yeah, it's convenient and he was here all the time fishing."

Holly said many of Joshua's close friends have rallied around the family in recent days.

"His friends have actually, his friends have been a good backbone," she said.

She continues to replay positive memories in her mind.

"Just him and my daughter," said Holly. "My daughter would beat up on him and beat up on him and he just took it. He just took it. They were very close."

Services are set for late next week, and a Go Fund Me page continues to garner support.

"We could still use some help," Holly said. "Unfortunately, my brother has been out of work due to an injury so no income there, but it's a service that we're completely unexpected for so anything, anything, I don't care if it's $5 or $105. Any bit will help."

Meanwhile, Holly and other family members and friends plan to frequent the park often, where she believes his spirit is present.

"Absolutely," Holly said. "Between his brothers, his friends, us all talking about stories, about things he did, loved. Absolutely. He's still here."