Fire prompts Upper Perkiomen High School to cancel Monday classes

PENNSBURG, Pa. - Around 10:00 Saturday morning, Red Hill Fire Company responded to a fire at Upper Perkiomen High School.

Upon arrival, firefighters spotted flames in a first-floor tech-ed room and smoke in the building.

"It bypassed all the fire and smoke doors," said Red Hill Fire Marshal John Lehr. "So one would assume that the HVAC system never shut down and it just kept pumping the smoke throughout the school."

The fire alarm alerted a group of volunteer fire fighters who, coincidentally, were taking part in a training session in a nearby classroom.

With a firetruck on site, they were able to quickly contain the fire until additional units arrived.

Red Hill Fire Marshal, John Lehr said the fire alarm system was taken out by the smoke and the building is inhabitable for the time being.

Red Hill Fire Chief Mike Eshback said his unit had to knock out two windows and also create a hole in the roof so they could vent the flames and contain the situation.

Two firefighters were injured knocking out the windows and taken to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the fire started accidentally from an electrical or mechanical failure above a wooden cabinet in the tech-ed room.

"I think we're very fortunate although it's obviously something we never want to happen," said Upper Perkiomen School District Superintendent, Alexis McGloin. "It's fortunate that it happened on a Saturday when we didn't have students in the building and it was contained."

The Fire Marshal says the amount of heat and fire in the room could have led to more damage.

"I just wanna say the outstanding job the firefighters did here today," Lehr said. "That fire should have really spread outside the room and contents of that building. But because they got here quickly, they got that (fire) knocked down."

On the district's Facebook page, Superintendent McGloin announced high school students will not have class on Monday due to the extent of the damage. All other schools will be in session.