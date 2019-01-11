Government shutdown doesn't keep Valley Forge volunteers away
VALLEY FORGE, Pa. - Stretching 3,500 acres, Valley Forge National Park in Montgomery County attracts more than 2 million visitors a year.
This includes Paul Cipollini and Amanda Arnold, who are visiting from Florida.
"Got some fun pictures. Just enjoying what we can without having anyone to show us around," said Arnold.
The couple has to learn the history themselves, as the government shutdown has furloughed employees, rangers and closed sites like George Washington's headquarters. However the park's temporary visitors' center is open.
"Visitors' Center is here. You can come in and learn plenty of history about the park from the folks here. They are well versed in all of it," said Rachel Riley, a member of the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board.
Riley says it's partnered with the park's encampment store to keep the center open at least through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
"We know that schools will be closed, especially for Martin Luther King Day and families are looking for things to do. You can come to the park, trails are open," she added.
Volunteers like Bob Kalbeitzer are a regular part of the park. It's a pack getting more crowded during the shutdown.
"Just this morning had a young lady who wanted to volunteer picking up garbage," he said.
The landscape has a history of perseverance. It was the winter encampment for George Washington and his Continental Army. A century later, the land was saved and preserved by local citizens. An act of patriotism that hiker Kevin Moore notices today, especially when it comes to trash.
"Most people are sensitive about that. Pack in and pack out," he said.
"People are really passionate about Valley Forge National Historical Park. They're really respectful of the history of it," Riley added.
Work will continue on the $12 million renovation to the current visitor center set to open in 2020. While the temporary, more modest one will forge on, shutdown or not.
