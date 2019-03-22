Hundreds attend Real ID event in New Hanover Township

NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Hundreds of people packed an event in the Gilbertsville area to learn more about Real ID and to pre-verify their information.

Organizers say the goal of this event at Boyertown Middle School East in New Hanover Township is to save people a trip to the DMV. People who pre-verify their information here can apply for a Real ID online. The ID will then be mailed to them within 10 days.

Beginning in October of next year you'll need a Real ID or some other federally accepted ID, like a passport, to enter federal buildings or to board commercial flights and some are thinking ahead.

“We came to get a Real ID so we can take him to Disney next year,” Jessica Eidle said. “So we’re all prepared.”

State Rep. Marcy Toepel and Rep. David Maloney organized the event. They say about 400 people stopped by.