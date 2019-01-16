Hupperterz does not testify in Temple student murder trial
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Joshua Hupperterz's attorney is trying to cast doubt, offering the possibility that Hupperterz's roommate killed Jenna Burleigh and just doesn't remember it because he blacked out from taking Xanax, drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana that night.
But prosecutors point to DNA, surveillance video and other circumstantial evidence as proof of Hupperterz's guilt.
In front of a court room of people, Ed Burleigh recalled August 30th 2017, and meeting up with his second-oldest daughter Jenna in Philadelphia.
"It was emotional, very emotional," said Burleigh.
They said good-bye for the last time. The next day, Jenna's friends called saying they couldn't get in touch with her.
Prosecutors say Burleigh went to a bar that night and left with 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz. They allege Hupperterz strangled the Harleysville area woman after she objected to a sex act.
Hupperterz says he didn't kill her, but he admits he took her body to his grandparents' in the Poconos.
