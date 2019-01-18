Hupperterz found guilty in death of Jenna Burleigh

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Jenna Burleigh's parents said their hearts will never mend, but they're grateful for a verdict they waited more than a year for.

One that took jurors less than two hours to reach.

Joshua Hupperterz was sentenced to life without parole for the 2017 strangulation death of the 22-year-old Temple student.

Investigators accused Hupperterz of raping her, but did not charge him for that. Hupperterz's attorney tried to pin it on his roommate despite surveillance video and DNA that said otherwise.

Investigators say the pair met at a bar close to campus and went back to Hupperterz's apartment. Burleigh's body was discovered inside a blue plastic bin at Hupperterz's grandparents' place in the Poconos.

While the case has closed, the Burleighs say Jenna's mission to help others, now carried out by friends and family will live on.