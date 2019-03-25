Jacob Sullivan called "gentle giant" as family members testify on his behalf

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - He's been called a monster, and now a gentle giant.

Jacob Sullivan's family members testified on his behalf Monday.

The Bucks County man has admitted to raping and killing his girlfriend's adopted daughter.

In the final testimony of Jacob Sullivan's sentencing hearing, family members described him as sensitive and loving. One called him a gentle giant.

Girlfriend Sara Packer is expected to plead guilty too after telling jurors it was all part of a shared "rape murder fantasy."

Family members told jurors they were "shocked" and saddened to learn Sullivan did what he did.

Despite calling it "heinous," they testified they felt they still need to support him.

His life is on the line. Jurors are deciding if he gets life in prison or the death penalty.

Sullivan has argued Packer was the mastermind.

Packer has testified she was just trying to make Sullivan happy.

Sullivan decided not to testify, but jurors have heard from him.

They listened to his police confession following a failed suicide attempt in 2017.

Jurors are expected to start deliberating Tuesday after closing arguments. All 12 jurors must agree in order to sentence Sullivan to the death penalty.