Jacob Sullivan sentencing to resume Friday after scheduling conflict

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Jurors had a day off from hearing testimony in a Bucks County rape and homicide case.

A scheduling conflict Thursday delayed the sentencing hearing for Jacob Sullivan. It is set to resume Friday.

The jury will decide if Sullivan, who pleaded guilty in February, will spend life in prison or get the death penalty.

Investigators say Sullivan raped and killed his then-girlfriend's 14-year-old adopted daughter, Grace Packer, in Richland Township, Bucks County in 2016.

Prosecutors say the girl's adoptive mother, Sara Packer, and Sullivan planned and carried out a rape-murder fantasy the two shared, then dismembered Grace Packer's body and dumped her remains in Luzerne County.

Packer testified Wednesday, telling jurors she got wrapped up in Sullivan's fantasy and admitting she helped "groom" her daughter for Sullivan.

In the days before that, the jury heard audio recordings of Sullivan confessing to the crimes when he was in the hospital after trying to commit suicide.

The penalty phase, which started March 15, is expected to last about two weeks. It will resume in Doylestown on Friday.