Jenna Burleigh's mission to continue after Hupperterz's sentencing

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh was a college student with a mission.

She had a blog where she talked about her passion to help others.

And she was just getting started, until a chance encounter at a bar. That's when she met the wrong man, who would commit what a judge later described as an "outrageous, depraved crime."

"There was only one man responsible for her brutal murder," says Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell

On an August night in 2017, Jenna ran into Joshua Hupperterz, then 29-years-old and a former Temple student.

The two hit it off and went to his nearby north Philadelphia home.

That's where he later strangled her and put her body into a plastic bin, then drove to his grandparents' house in the Poconos and dumped her there.

In court, Hupperterz tried to blame the whole thing on his roommate, but prosecutors said the DNA evidence they found was from Hupperterz. His skin was under Jenna's fingernails, from when she fought while he strangled her.

"This has been an emotional trial. We commend the Burleigh family for their strength and their poise throughout this process our hearts go out to them and we commend them for all that they've done," Grenell says.

The jury took less than two hours to find Hupperterz guilty and the judge sentenced him to the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

His story will end there. But Jenna's is carried on. Carried by people all over the country.

Right after Jenna was killed, her family founded Jenna's Blessing Bags, a foundation that gives away backpacks full of necessities to the homeless.

"That will be our family's focus from now on to honor Jenna," says Jenna's father, Joseph Burleigh.

They say it was always Jenna's mission to help carry others.

This way, she still does.