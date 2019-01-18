Judge reviews pre-trial motions in Grace Packer case
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - There's some movement in the case of the couple accused of killing 14-year-old Grace Packer.
A judge in Bucks County is going over some pre-trial motions Friday.
The judge already has decided to deny a motion to further delay the trial of Jacob Sullivan.
Sullivan and his girlfriend Sara Packer are charged with sexually assaulting, torturing and killing Sara's adopted daughter Grace back in 2016.
The pair will be tried separately, with Sullivan's trial set to start March 14 and Packer's to follow.
