Jury breaks for the night without verdict in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
Jury got case Tuesday afternoon
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County jury has recessed for the night without a verdict in the sentencing of Jacob Sullivan.
The jury's deliberations will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Closing arguments wrapped up just before noon Tuesday and deliberations started around 4 p.m.
The judge charged the jury after lunch, and jurors began deliberating whether Sullivan should spend life in prison or be sentenced to death for raping and killing 14-year-old Grace Packer in 2016.
In his closing argument, the Bucks County district attorney told the jury that "not all murders are equal," and the death penalty is reserved for the worst of the worst murders.
He said that although Sullivan admitted to his crimes, he only did so when investigators were "closing in on him" and were soon going to figure out what he did.
Sullivan's defense team asked the jury to consider the fact that Sara Packer, Sullivan's girlfriend and accomplice and Grace Packer's adoptive mother, was offered life in prison as part of a plea deal. Sara Packer is expected to plead guilty after Sullivan is sentenced.
The defense also asked jurors to consider who Sullivan was up until he committed these crimes, calling him a law-abiding citizen.
During the hearing that started March 15, jurors have heard from hospital workers who cared for Sullivan after he tried committing suicide in 2017.
The jury also heard from Sullivan himself in audio tapes recorded while he was in the hospital. He describes how he and Sara Packer planned and carried out a shared rape-murder fantasy, which included assaulting the girl, zip-tying her and leaving her in a hot attic to die, then strangling her and dumping her dismembered remains in Luzerne County.
Sara Packer, testified that her adopted daughter Grace was a difficult child, and that Sara got wrapped up in Sullivan's fantasy.
Packer's attorney said she is expected to plead guilty Wednesday. The plea is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A forensic psychologist testified Sullivan was "vulnerable" to manipulation and that the worst was brought out of him by Sara Packer. Sullivan's defense team says Packer was the mastermind behind the plan.
In court Monday, family members testified on Sullivan's behalf, hoping to spare him from the death penalty.
They called what he did "heinous," but said he was a sensitive and loving person.
The jury will decide Sullivan's sentence. All 12 jurors must agree in order to sentence Sullivan to the death penalty.
Jury breaks for the night without verdict in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
