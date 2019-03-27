Southeastern PA

By:

Posted: Mar 27, 2019 07:52 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2019 09:47 AM EDT

Jury resumes deliberations in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County jury is getting back to work Wednesday morning on deciding the fate of Jacob Sullivan.

The man admitted to a horrific crime and jurors are working to determine if Sullivan will face the death penalty or spend life in prison.

Jury deliberations were set to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Jurors deliberated for several hours Tuesday before court recessed for the night.

In closing arguments Tuesday, the Bucks County district attorney told jurors "not all murders are equal" and the death penalty is reserved for the "worst of the worst."

Sullivan, 46, admitted to raping, torturing and killing his girlfriend's adopted daughter in 2016.

In the courtroom, both he and Sara Packer explained how the other person came up with the rape-murder fantasy.

Sara Packer is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday afternoon. She'll face life in prison as part of her plea deal.

Sullivan's lawyers called on that during the sentencing hearing, asking the jury for the same sentence for Sullivan.

Sullivan's family called his actions "heinous" but defended the man they knew as sensitive and loving while testifying earlier this week. Their testimony only adds more layers to the man who had pleaded guilty to murder and rape.

Jurors will also need to weigh previous testimony from hospital workers who heard Sullivan confess or the detective audio recordings where Sullivan himself breaks down the plot and the step-by-step brutal killing of 14-year-old Grace Packer.

All 12 jurors will have to agree in order to sentence Sullivan to death.

