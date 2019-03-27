Jury resumes deliberations in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County jury is getting back to work Wednesday morning on deciding the fate of Jacob Sullivan.
The man admitted to a horrific crime and jurors are working to determine if Sullivan will face the death penalty or spend life in prison.
Jury deliberations were set to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Jurors deliberated for several hours Tuesday before court recessed for the night.
In closing arguments Tuesday, the Bucks County district attorney told jurors "not all murders are equal" and the death penalty is reserved for the "worst of the worst."
Sullivan, 46, admitted to raping, torturing and killing his girlfriend's adopted daughter in 2016.
In the courtroom, both he and Sara Packer explained how the other person came up with the rape-murder fantasy.
Sara Packer is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday afternoon. She'll face life in prison as part of her plea deal.
Sullivan's lawyers called on that during the sentencing hearing, asking the jury for the same sentence for Sullivan.
Sullivan's family called his actions "heinous" but defended the man they knew as sensitive and loving while testifying earlier this week. Their testimony only adds more layers to the man who had pleaded guilty to murder and rape.
Jurors will also need to weigh previous testimony from hospital workers who heard Sullivan confess or the detective audio recordings where Sullivan himself breaks down the plot and the step-by-step brutal killing of 14-year-old Grace Packer.
All 12 jurors will have to agree in order to sentence Sullivan to death.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Jury resumes deliberations in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
The man admitted to a horrific crime and jurors are working to determine if Sullivan will face the death penalty or spend life in prison.Read More »
- Boyertown Area schools to outsource work, but no layoffs
- Jury breaks for the night without verdict in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
- Bullying gone too far? Pottstown family says so
- State grants will help rid Bucks County wells of harmful chemicals
- Spilled soap makes mess of drive on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Pennridge School District cites safety in approving armed police officers
Latest From The Newsroom
- Jury resumes deliberations in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
- Controversial assisted suicide bill awaiting NJ governor's signature
- Updated Pennsylvania seeks creameries for 2nd annual Ice Cream Trail
- Updated Berks Nature's The Nature Place awarded LEED certification
- The afternoon wake-up call
- Boyertown Area schools to outsource work, but no layoffs
- At DeSales appearance, author shows crack kills
- Trial underway for woman accused of killing boyfriend in Monroe County
- Jury breaks for the night without verdict in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
- Hanover Township honors residents with special days in April