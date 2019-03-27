#renderStory() #renderPaginationJs()
Southeastern PA News
Jury to resume deliberations in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
The man admitted to a horrific crime and jurors are working to determine if Sullivan will face the death penalty or spend life in prison.Read More »
- Jury breaks for the night without verdict in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
- Bullying gone too far? Pottstown family says so
- State grants will help rid Bucks County wells of harmful chemicals
- Spilled soap makes mess of drive on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Pennridge School District cites safety in approving armed police officers
- Jacob Sullivan called 'gentle giant' as family members testify on his behalf
Latest From The Newsroom
- A cold start Wednesday but abundant sunshine returns with a more seasonable afternoon
- Controversial assisted suicide bill awaiting NJ governor's signature
- Parking near PPL Center on non-event nights to be free after 5 p.m. starting in May
- The afternoon wake-up call
- Boyertown Area School Board approves contract with CCRES
- At DeSales appearance, author shows crack kills
- Trial underway for woman accused of killing boyfriend in Monroe County
- Hanover Township honors residents with special days in April