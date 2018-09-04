Southeastern PA

Levittown couple charged with violent burglary of ex-roommate

Sep 04, 2018

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 07:19 PM EDT

LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Levittown woman was sent to state prison after she pistol-whipped her former roommate while her boyfriend and another man ransacked the apartment. 

Tara Shiplee, 40, was sentenced to 27 months to five years in state prison. 

Shiplee is facing charges of aggravated assault, burglary, conspiracy, theft, terroristic threats and possessing an instrument of crime. 

According to Bucks County District Attorney's office, Shiplee admitted to forcing her way into her former roommate's apartment in Bensalem on Dec. 26. 

The victim told police she opened the door thinking it was her father, but Shiplee and her accomplices pushed their way in.

Shiplee allegedly pointed a small handgun at the victim's face and threatened to shoot her if she did not cooperate. The victim panicked and tried to run, but Shiplee grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the floor and pistol-whipped her in the head with what turned out to be a BB gun.

The burglars stole gift cards, a flat-screen TV, an iPhone 6, a Firestick TV streaming device and prescription slips for Xanax and Adderall valued at $1,400. 

Then, Shiplee allegedly threatened to kill the victim if she called police. 

Shiplee's boyfriend, Christopher Hannah, was also arrested for his role in the burglary. 

Hannah, 37, of Levittown, was sentenced to serve 11 1/2 to 23 months in the Bucks County Correctional Facility for the burglary. He also received a concurrent six to 23 months for burglarizing Penn Life Sciences in Falls Township twice.

Hannah and an accomplice stole building material items valued at more than $27,000 from the business.

Hannah pled guilty to burglary, theft, simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. 

