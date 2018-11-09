Man in custody after crashing into Douglass Township home
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - A man has been taken into custody following a two-hour standoff in Montgomery County.
Police from multiple departments surrounded a home at the corner of Fourth Street and Montgomery Avenue in Douglass Township.
Officers said they tried to pull over the man earlier tonight, but he took off.
They said he eventually crashed and ran into the home.
It's not clear why police were after him.
