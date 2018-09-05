Man pleads guilty to Chester County road rage killing
CHESTER CO., Pa. - A man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a case of a deadly road rage that happened last year in Chester County and resulted in the death of a recent high school graduate.
David Desper pleading guilty to third degree murder is something both sides are considering a victory.
The prosecution was concerned a jury would not convict him of first-degree murder saying any murder conviction was most important.
Meanwhile, the defense says Desper wants to take responsibility.
Both the family of the victim and the family of the defendant were both emotional in the court room and leaving the courthouse Wednesday.
Bianca Roberson's father says this was a tough day.
"Of course it hurt, a lot of pain. Still a lot of pain but we have to get through it," he said.
Prosecutors say in June of 2017, 18-year-old Bianca Roberson and 29-year-old David Desper were traveling on Route 100 in West Goshen Township, Chester County when both were trying to merge.
Investigators at the time called it a cat and mouse game. Desper, apparently unhappy, pulled out a gun and shot her in the head before her car crashed into a tree. Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School. She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall.
"I hope he gets what he deserves because he had no right to take my daughter's life," said Roberson's father.
Days later, Desper turned himself in to police and alerted officers to where his truck was and where his gun was in his house.
Desper is now awaiting sentencing 90 days from now. He is facing 20 to 40 years in prison.
