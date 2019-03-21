Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police in Pottstown are investigating a stabbing.
Police swarmed the 400 block of High Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Police said a man was stabbed and taken to Pottstown Medical Center, then flown to Reading Trauma Center for treatment.
Detectives used police tape to block off a portion of the road and sidewalk while they placed evidence markers and searched the area.
Officials did not release the extent of the man's injuries or any other information on the stabbing.
