Middle school student points knife at fellow student
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Perkiomen Valley Middle School East student brought a knife to school and pointed it at another student according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The presentation caused an alarm to a few students present at the time, but no one was injured.
A Perkiomen Valley Middle School East student brought a knife to school and pointed it at another student according to Pennsylvania State Police.
