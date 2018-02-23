Southeastern PA

Missing man with dementia found safe

Donald Kieser went missing around noon Thursday

By:

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 10:31 PM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 06:55 AM EST

UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police said a missing man in Upper Gwynedd Township has been safely located.

Police were searching for Donald Kieser after he was last seen noon Thursday in Towamencin Township.

Details were not released, but police said Friday morning Kieser was safely located.

