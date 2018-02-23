Missing man with dementia found safe
Donald Kieser went missing around noon Thursday
UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police said a missing man in Upper Gwynedd Township has been safely located.
Police were searching for Donald Kieser after he was last seen noon Thursday in Towamencin Township.
Details were not released, but police said Friday morning Kieser was safely located.
