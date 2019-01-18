Montgomery County school district closed after social media threat
The weather wasn't responsible for closing a school district in Montgomery County Friday.
A social media threat forced the Upper Merion Area School District to cancel all classes.
Police said the threat mentioned someone coming to school with a gun to commit acts of violence.
The district closed all schools and offices as a precaution.
Police said the incident is still under investigation.
