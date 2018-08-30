Motorcyclist hurt in North Coventry crash
NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - A Lancaster County man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in North Coventry Township, Chester County.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Route 724 and Laurelwood Road – by the Coventry Mall – just after 7:30 this morning.
Police said they found Gary Hagy lying in the road.
They said he was trying to ride his motorcycle past stopped traffic when a car struck him as it was turning.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Motorcyclist hurt in North Coventry crash
A Lancaster County man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in North Coventry Township, Chester County.Read More »
- New Britain Township woman charged with feeding baby drug-laced breast milk
- Officials investigate 2 probable cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County
- Credit union to be part of ongoing 5th Street revitalization
- Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks charged with insider trading
- Shoplifting suspect who left toddler son to die after crash gets prison term
- Quakertown Council hopeful for new community center
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Whitehall man pays tribute to Sen. John McCain with song
- Florida diocese removes priest under investigation in Berks
- Defense rests case in former Reading mayor's bribery trial
- Pennsylvania prisons on lockdown as mystery illnesses probed
- Updated Motorcyclist hurt in North Coventry crash
- Updated Motorcyclist hurt in Douglass Township crash
- Updated Priest who used to serve in Berks under investigation
- New Britain Township woman charged with feeding baby drug-laced breast milk
- DeSales to change building names after grand jury report
- One Tank Trip: Historic Cross Keys School