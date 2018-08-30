Motorcyclist hurt in North Coventry crash

NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - A Lancaster County man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in North Coventry Township, Chester County.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Route 724 and Laurelwood Road – by the Coventry Mall – just after 7:30 this morning.

Police said they found Gary Hagy lying in the road.

They said he was trying to ride his motorcycle past stopped traffic when a car struck him as it was turning.