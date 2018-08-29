New Britain Township woman charged with feeding baby drug-laced breast milk

69 News

NEW BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A New Britain Township woman is facing charges of killing her 11-week-old baby by feeding him breast milk laced with illegal drugs.

A magisterial district judge upheld the charge against Samantha Whitney Jones, 30, of the 300 block of Sellersville Road, during a preliminary hearing.

Jones will be formally arraigned on Sept. 28 in Doylestown.