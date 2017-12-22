Nonprofit saves George Washington's Christmas river crossing
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. - George Washington and his troops' annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River has been saved by boats made by children.
Organizers had feared the crossing would have to be canceled because low water levels in the river between Pennsylvania and New Jersey would have made it impossible for re-enactors to navigate their wooden Durham boats.
But Philadelphia Waterborne, a nonprofit that teaches boat-building skills to middle- and high-school students, is lending the organizers six handmade, 12-foot rowboats. The boats only draw about six inches of water, meaning they can get across the river under current conditions.
The river's water level needs to be at least 9 feet above sea level to use the Durham boats, and recent water levels have been around 8.3 feet. Organizers had said a "pretty significant amount" of precipitation would be needed to raise the river's water levels in time for the event.
The crossing - which was the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War - is the highlight of the annual event that draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey. It also features Washington rallying the troops and other historical speeches and processions
Boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river during the original crossing. Washington's troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton.
Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.
Organizers note there's plenty of historical authenticity to this unique reenactment. They note that while Durham boats were used in the original 1776 crossing, historians agree that Washington probably used various river craft to make his daring crossing.
Philadelphia Waterborne officials could not be reached for comment Friday, but on their website, they said they believe that students learn best by doing. They use project-based, immersive and experiential programs - primarily small boat-building, environmental education, and maritime history - as a means to engage students more fully in certain core school curricula.
Small groups of students in the program meet weekly in their own schools to build small wooden rowboats as a team. This allows them to consider design considerations and the cultural history of boats, along with the mathematics, physics and geometry needed for the project.
They eventually launch and row the completed boats on local rivers together.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
6 million drivers and possible snow may hinder travel this holiday
650,000 drivers are expected on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and that's just Friday. 6 million total drivers are estimated to be on the road from now until New Years.Read More »
- Nonprofit saves George Washington's Christmas river crossing
- Car crashes into Pottstown home
- Delays continue after hundreds stranded on commuter trains
- Charges could be reinstated against former Amtrak engineer
- Fundraiser event for Lukens family hopes to raise $200,000
- SEPTA to phase out sales of tokens at subway stations
Latest From The Newsroom
- Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall
- New Jersey woman indicted for assaulting police officer
- History's Headlines: Christmas in a world at war
- Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
- Police: Suspect in Bethlehem Twp. standoff is dead
- Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading
- All kinds out for last-minute shopping
- Christmas is on hold for one Bethlehem family
- Bethlehem Township residents react to standoff
- Trenton man arrested in connection with sexual assault