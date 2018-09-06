Plane flew 200 feet over another in Philadelphia, NTSB says

Gulfstream IV jet

PHILADELPHIA - A small plane that was aiming to land on a taxiway instead of the runway came within about 200 feet of striking another plane on the ground in Philadelphia, according to federal investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report Thursday on the August 10 incident at Philadelphia International Airport.

The NTSB said the pilot of a Gulfstream charter flight operated by Pegasus Elite Aviation pulled up about one-tenth of a mile from the end of the taxiway, where four airline regional jets were waiting.

Lights identifying the runway and the approach path to the runway were out of service at the time of the 8:50 p.m. incident, according to the NTSB.

No injuries were reported. There were four passengers and three crew members on the Pegasus jet.