Plane flew 200 feet over another in Philadelphia, NTSB says
No injuries reported in August 10 incident
PHILADELPHIA - A small plane that was aiming to land on a taxiway instead of the runway came within about 200 feet of striking another plane on the ground in Philadelphia, according to federal investigators.
The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report Thursday on the August 10 incident at Philadelphia International Airport.
The NTSB said the pilot of a Gulfstream charter flight operated by Pegasus Elite Aviation pulled up about one-tenth of a mile from the end of the taxiway, where four airline regional jets were waiting.
Lights identifying the runway and the approach path to the runway were out of service at the time of the 8:50 p.m. incident, according to the NTSB.
No injuries were reported. There were four passengers and three crew members on the Pegasus jet.
NTSB issues preliminary report for ongoing investigation of Aug. 10, 2018, near miss at Philadelphia International Airport; https://t.co/NQ5HdHC5Gx— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 6, 2018
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Plane flew 200 feet over another in Philadelphia, NTSB says
A small plane that was aiming to land on a taxiway instead of the runway came within about 200 feet of striking another plane on the ground in Philadelphia, according to federal investigators.Read More »
- Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
- Man pleads guilty to Chester County road rage killing
- Bucks County SPCA rescues 8 dairy cows from farm
- Levittown couple charged with violent burglary of ex-roommate
- Eagles officially announce Nick Foles as Week 1 starter
- Police: Boone counselor had sexual relationship with student
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Department store Bon-Ton says it's coming back
- Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
- Allentown School District: Parents can pick kids up early due to heat
- Giorgi family awards $3.1M grant to Humane Pennsylvania
- Updated Hellertown police allege borough employee reported to work on Oxy
- Updated Officials: Spontaneous combustion of hay sparked barn fire
- Updated Diocese of Allentown to open faith-based recovery high school
- Scott: Unions not interested in negotiating Heim contracts
- Plane flew 200 feet over another in Philadelphia, NTSB says
- Pennsylvania prisons say changes after staff sickened costing about $15M