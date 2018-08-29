Officials investigate 2 probable cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) is investigating two probable cases of West Nile Virus in humans.
The first is a 59-year-old resident in Montgomery Township and the second is a 66-year-old resident of Lower Merion Township, according to a release from Montgomery County Commissioners Office.
Both cases are currently pending confirmation testing through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the release, there were 16 confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus in Pennsylvania in 2016. Of that number, two were Montgomery County residents.
OPH is targeting areas where the county is seeing the disease-carrying mosquitoes and will continue to conduct adult mosquito control events.
Those who are over 60 years old, have certain medical conditions or are frequently outside are at higher risk of severe illness if contracting the disease.
Steps to reduce your risk of West Nile Virus include wearing long-sleeves, long pants, using mosquito repellant, avoiding being outside during dawn and dusk, using screens on windows or doors, emptying sitting water and cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools.
For more information on West Nile Virus visit the OPH Department's website or contact them at 610-278-5117.
