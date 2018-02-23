Pair charged in numerous robberies, thefts at Walmart stores
'It was really quite the crime spree'
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Two men face numerous charges in connection with a series of armed robberies and thefts that targeted Walmart stores across seven Pennsylvania counties.
Jon Beverly, 28, of Philadelphia, and Maurkeece Foreman, 26, of Pottstown stole more than $52,000 in merchandise during 10 holdups that occurred during a six-month spree that ended in early January, authorities said.
"It was really quite the crime spree," Montgomery County Asst. District Attorney Ben McKenna told 69 News.
The charges the men face include conspiracy, theft and robbery with the threat of serious bodily injury.
"I think if you pull a gun on anyone in any store, they are going to do what you tell them to do," McKenna said.
The robberies occurred at Walmart stores in Bucks, Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne and Montgomery counties. Authorities said Freeman put a gun to an employee's head during one robbery.
"Things could have been a lot worse," McKenna said. "Thankfully, we got these guys off the street before something terrible did happen."
Both men were jailed on $250,000 bail each.
