Southeastern PA

Pennridge School District cites safety in approving armed police officers

By:

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 11:24 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 11:24 PM EDT

PERKASIE, Pa. - The Pennridge School District Board of Directors approved positions for two armed school police officers during Monday night's meeting.

"This is about safety," Vice President William Krause said. "It's that simple."

The vote was 8-1 with Director Peter Yarnell dissenting.

Krause added that all four regional police chiefs and various safety officials had advised the school district over the last several months during its consideration to approve the move. In his view, to ignore the advice of several experts or further delay a final vote was simply "reckless."

Director Joan Cullen said Monday night's vote was the culminations of a "thoughtful process" and that she was "quite comfortable" in her decision because directors have "considered it from every angle of security and safety."

Cullen added that Monday night's vote only authorized the district to create the positions, but did not give them authority to make the hires. The individuals recommended for the positions by the administration will still need board approval and Cullen said that process will be exhaustive.

In voting against the measure, Yarnell said he had "real reservations" about approving the positions. In explanation, he said he asked his seven grandchildren what they thought about armed security officers and none of them understood why it would be warranted. Further he added that none of his grandchildren attended a school with armed security officers as a rationale for not supporting the measure. Yarnell concluded by saying that he "cannot support this."

President Megan Banis-Clemens said the board was in a "tough spot" prior to the vote. She added Pennridge was "one of the last school districts" in the area to approve the role.

Superintendent David Bolton said the armed school police officers were only one aspect of the district's commitment to ensuring the safety of students and was no more or less important than other tactics the district is employing.

The individuals will be required to complete Act 120 Municipal Police Officers' Education and Training Program certification in addition to having three years police officer experience. In addition, the successful candidate will need to maintain annual firearms certification and other Commonwealth of Pennsylvania police officer requirements.

The school police officer will provide "external and internal security of the district's campuses," and assist law enforcement in their investigations and any crisis intervention, according to the district's job description. The law enforcement officer will also have jurisdiction over summary offenses at the schools.

