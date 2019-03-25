Pottstown police seek information after shots fired incident

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking the public for help after gunshots were fired near a house in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

Officers were called to the 500 block of West Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, police said Monday morning.

Investigators found ballistic evidence in the street indicating multiple shots had been fired.

Residents in one of the homes said the house had been hit several times, but no injuries were reported.

Pottstown police are asking anyone with information to call them at 610-970-6570.