Pottstown projects proceed through borough council

Sara Bonisteel/CNN

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Pottstown Borough Council approved two East High Street projects at its Monday meeting.

The council approved the request of 1432 East High Street Associates, LLC for a waiver of the formal land development process for the property located 1432 E. High St. and to proceed with the issuance of a building permit application in compliance with all borough ordinances.

The plan calls for the partial demolition of the existing building in order to reorient parking on the property. Additionally, the application claims that impervious coverage on the site will be reduced and a dumpster will be moved off street.

A waiver request from the subdivision and land development ordinance for the plan was also approved.

A little further east, the council approved a motion to grant preliminary/final approval of the land development plan for Burger King at 1515 E. High St. The approval is subject to seven conditions, including a voluntary contribution of $500 per tree in lieu of planting six trees, and payment in full of all borough review fees.

The council also granted 11 waiver requests from the subdivision and land development ordinance for the Burger King land development plan.

Other news

The council granted the request of the Pottstown Bike Race to conduct its bike race July 21, resulting in the closing of portions of High Street, Mt. Vernon Street, North Roland Street, Chestnut Street, Beech Street and Rosedale Drive from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

It also granted the request of the Pottstown Parks & Recreation Foundation to conduct its 5K race on July 4, resulting in the closing of portions of Beech, Price, High, Hanover, Chestnut and Grant streets from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Both requests are subject to the approval of the police and fire departments.

Council President Dan Weand, head of the finance and administration sub-committee reported that as of Nov. 30, 2018, revenues had reached 101 percent of projections, while expenses were at 90 percent of budget.

In addition, Weand announced that three new undisclosed business development projects would be coming to Pottstown in the upcoming months.