Pottstown YMCA Early Learning Center to relocate
The YMCA Early Learning Center in Pottstown, Montgomery County is moving.
The center is currently located inside the YMCA on North Adams Street.
But the Y is closing at the end of June because the building is in need of major repairs.
Officials said the Early Learning Center will relocate to a complex on Heritage Drive in Lower Pottsgrove Township.
The move will happen over the summer.
-
