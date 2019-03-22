Psychologist: Jacob Sullivan was "vulnerable" to manipulation

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Who was the dominant one?

It's been a key question throughout the sentencing trial for a Bucks County man accused of raping and killing his girlfriend's teen daughter with her help.

Jacob Sullivan's defense team directed jurors to Sullivan's childhood Friday as he fights for his life.

A forensic psychologist testified Jacob Sullivan was "vulnerable" to manipulation and that the worst was brought out of him by Sara Packer, his girlfriend and accomplice.

Sullivan's defense team says he was submissive to girlfriend Sara Packer, who they peg as the brains behind the abuse and killing of adopted daughter 14-year-old Grace Packer.

She was drugged, raped, left in a hot attic and then strangled in 2016.

Sara Packer and Sullivan admit guilt.

A Sullivan witness called his relationship with Packer a "slippery slope" that "fueled" him to "lose himself" somewhere along the line and get caught up in the rape-murder fantasy.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub disputed that characterization, saying Sullivan's a smart man with an IQ over 120, and in fact imposed his sexual fantasies on other people, not the other way around.

Sullivan revealed to a psychologist that he had a traumatic upbringing and alleged as a kid he was raped by a man and woman.

The DA called it "strikingly similar" to what he did to Grace Packer and suggested Sullivan's saying anything he can to get out of the death penalty.

At the DA's leading, the psychologist admitted that Sullivan likely still is deviant.