Quakertown man sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 04:34 PM EST

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Quakertown man will serve time in state prison for his "reign of terror" over a woman and her children, the Bucks County district attorney's office said Friday.

Abraham Benjamin Parise, 44, was sentenced Friday to three to 10 years behind bars followed by four years of probation on sexual assault counts stemming from several incidents that arose during the long-running abuse of a woman and her two daughters, the office said.

“Justice was served in this horrific case simply because of the bravery of these victims,” said Deputy District Attorney Kate Kohler. “Because of their determination to come forward, the defendant is behind bars and the community is a safer place.”

One victim, who was abused as a child, said in a written statement that she and her relatives reported the abuse to three pastors at their church to no avail. One pastor, she wrote, said they needed to be “willing to forgive” their abuser or “be judged by God.”

“I wish I would’ve spoken to the right people sooner,” she said.

Parise pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts in October, and admitted Friday to an additional felony count of aggravated indecent assault.

In court for sentencing before Judge Gary B. Gilman, Parise blamed his behavior on an addiction to pornography. He reported he has received counseling since his arrest through the same church that the oldest victim said advised her to “submit” to her abuser.

“I’m deeply regretful for my past actions,” Parise said. “I want forgiveness and I’m sorry.”

Judge Gilman lauded the victims for their courage in coming forward to speak against their abuser, saying he admired their courage.

Gilman called Parise’s behavior “outrageous” and “revolting,” describing it as a “reign of terror” inflicted upon the victims.

“It’s just not acceptable in any civilized society,” he said.

The judged added that he does not believe Parise understands the damage he has caused.

