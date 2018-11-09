Quakertown School Board ponders meeting changes

69 News

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown School Board officials contemplated scaling back the frequency of meetings for the 2019 calendar year Thursday night, a move which could provide board members with extra time for subcommittee work sessions.

The suggestion to reduce the frequency of meetings to one per month, there are currently two each month, was proposed at a previous board meeting. The proposal was met with mixed opinions with some board members believing it would increase board productivity, and others worried that it would limit opportunities for the board to interact with community members.

Board Director Ronald Jackson said the move would make sense.

Fellow board member Dwight Anderson added that it could provide more time for committee meetings to work and discuss important matters before acting on them at regular meetings.

“I think to me it would make sense because I feel like often times with two meetings our committee meetings get shortchanged and I think sometimes it would be better time spent in committees,” Anderson said.

David Ochmanowicz, the vice president of the school board, said that while he wishes the board could reduce the amount of times they meet, he believes two meetings per month provides valuable time to meet and receive input from district residents.

“We also need to make ourselves available to the community, and I think making ourselves available to the community for a two- or three-hour window once a month may not be the best course of action,” Ochmanowicz said. “I think it makes us less available to the community, most importantly. The open discussion is the most important part of what we do, and there will be far less of that.”

Board member Robert Diliberto concurred, adding that the board has gotten a lot of work done with the current schedule.

“I can’t imagine one of the meetings that we’ve had so far this year that shouldn’t have been had,” Diliberto said.

Director Keith Micucci suggested scaling back meetings to once a month, but still holding two meetings during busy times of the year, like in January and June when the board makes decision on the district’s budget.

Micucci said that committee meetings are currently open to the public, but that not many people attend. He said that extended committee meetings in lieu of a regular board meeting would still provide opportunities for public feedback.

He added that committee meetings are where a lot of the board’s grunt work should be taking place.

“If you wanted to go one meeting a month, you’d really have to expand the committee work, which is likely where stuff should be taking place, and then argued out here,” he said.

Director Jonathan Kern suggested getting a draft calendar together so the board can make a more informed decision on next year’s meeting schedule. No action was taken at Thursday’s meeting.

The school board currently meets on the second and fourth Thursday of every month.