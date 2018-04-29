Rescuers free woman after kayak tips in Schuylkill River Schuylkill River Kayak Rescue Video

UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Rescuers freed a woman whose kayak tipped over in the Schuylkill River late Saturday afternoon.

It happened on a stretch of the river in Upper Providence Township, near the Black Rock Sanctuary.

Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital for suspected hypothermia.

Emergency crews also launched rescue boats to get to several other kayakers whose boats traveled past their access point to get off the river.