Route 100 closure scheduled next weekend in Pottstown Borough

PennDOT

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Route 100 will be closed between Shoemaker Road and Manatawny Street in Pottstown Borough for railroad improvements.

The closures will begin Friday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. and end Monday, Nov. 12 at 6 a.m.

The upgrades are related to a $13.3 million project to improve safety and traffic flow in Pottstown Borough and Lower Pottsgrove Township.

Cars will be detoured over Route 663 (King Street,) Maxatawny Street and State Street. Trucks will be detoured to Route 724, Hanover Street, Farmington Avenue, Wilson Street and State Street.

The contractor's schedule is dependent on weather.

Motorists can check conditions on roadways through the state by visiting 511PA's website.