Sara Packer testifies in Jacob Sullivan sentencing

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The woman accused of helping Jacob Sullivan rape, kill and dismember a 14-year-old girl testified for the defense Wednesday.

Sara Packer was Grace Packer's adoptive mother and Sullivan's girlfriend, and agreed to plead guilty in her murder in exchange for a life sentence.

Packer delivered some bone-chilling testimony Wednesday.

She said Sullivan "never experienced Grace the way I experienced Grace," calling her a "very difficult child."

She also says she "gave up" on her and that she had become a non-entity to her, that she didn't exist anymore.

Packer says she got wrapped up in Sullivan's rape-murder fantasy and admits to helping groom her daughter for Sullivan.

But then, Packer said on the stand that Sullivan's confession turned her stomach. She said she could not believe he confessed and that she felt betrayed.

Jurors will ultimately decide whether Sullivan gets life in prison or the death penalty.